Wife of Taiwan opposition candidate scraps S'pore trip

TAIPEI • The wife of Taiwan's main opposition candidate in the January presidential election has cancelled a campaigning trip to Singapore after the Government said it did not permit "foreign political activities".

Ms Lee Chia-fen, the wife of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu from Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party, had been due in Singapore this week to stump for support from Taiwanese electors in the island state for her husband.

Media in Singapore estimate there are around 50,000 Taiwanese living in Singapore.

The KMT said yesterday that her trip had been called off altogether, having already said on Monday that it had cancelled what would have been a rare high-profile overseas election event after the Singapore Government expressed concern about security.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to media queries regarding reports on the cancellation of a visit to Singapore by the spouse of a politician from Taiwan, said: "The Government does not permit the conduct of foreign political activities, including campaigning and fund-raising, in Singapore.

"We have consistently maintained the same policy for all parties," the spokesman said. "We expect all residents and visitors to respect and abide by our laws."

A few other countries in the region which also have large Taiwanese business communities have, however, welcomed Ms Lee, including Cambodia, a close Chinese ally.

Ms Lee has also been to Vietnam and Japan to drum up support, and is now in Malaysia.

Her husband is lagging behind in opinion polls.

According to the latest survey, for the first time in the election campaign, President Tsai Ing-wen and her running mate, former premier William Lai, have reached a support level of 50 per cent.

The Cross-Strait Policy Association in Taiwan released the survey showing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party ticket for the Jan 11 election next year at exactly 50 per cent of the vote; China-friendly KMT's Mr Han and Mr Simon Chang at 28.3 per cent; and China-friendly People First Party chairman James Soong and Ms Sandra Yu at 7.8 per cent, the United Daily News reported yesterday.

REUTERS