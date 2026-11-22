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Widow finds her voice at work after English course funded by scheme for vulnerable families

SINGAPORE – Six years ago, the sudden death of her husband thrust Mani back into the workforce, making her the sole breadwinner for her two children at 43.

She worked to get back on her feet – moving her young family into a rental flat and finding a job in human resources. But after 12 years as a homemaker, she struggled to communicate at work.

Mani, now 49, had mostly spoken Tamil at home with her husband and children, and was not comfortable speaking English.

This undermined her confidence in the office, she told The Straits Times in an interview on Nov 17.

But a pilot programme supporting vulnerable families’ aspirations gave her the funds to pursue an English language course at the British Council – an option that was previously out of her financial reach.

The 10-week course, which she completed in 2025, has turned things around, she said.

It improved her grammar and writing, she added.

“I don’t feel shy or afraid any more, and now people say I’m confident talking to others.”

Mani, as she wanted to be known, has since received a pay rise at work as an HR assistant.

The scheme that funded her, known as Gift-A-Family (GAF), is set to expand nationwide after a four-year pilot period, the Ministry of Social and Family Development announced on Nov 12.

It will cover those on the ComLink+ programme and other vulnerable families by 2028, complementing the national framework of state support for lower-income households.

Launched as a pilot programme in Boon Lay in 2022, GAF aims to help such families move beyond stability towards achieving self-reliance and social mobility.

This is done through the ComLink+ system of dedicated family coaches, family service centres and the People’s Association.

GAF can support both children and parents in ComLink+ families in pursuing their interests, such as sports, music and vocational training, including getting a driving licence.

It also provides support in areas such as academic enrichment and therapeutic programmes.

Mani, a permanent resident originally from India, said she chose the English language course with the help of her ComLink+ family coach, Chan Yi Lin.

Chan, who has been helping the family for more than two years, saw that despite Mani’s determination to secure stable employment to support her family, her limited proficiency in English held back her career.

“She wasn’t really confident in seeking a higher-paying job because of her lack of English skills – so we decided that was one of the main goals for us to work through,” said Chan.

Mani had tried to improve through free online courses and YouTube videos, but Chan found them insufficient and urged GAF to fund the $1,600 British Council course.

Much of the work of a family coach involves identifying needs, said Chan, who works with some 35 families, about 10 of whom have used GAF so far.

“Sometimes, we don’t really have the means to meet those needs. That’s where GAF comes in,” she said.

Another family coach, Ashileen Raj, said the programme helps bridge the gap between families’ aspirations and available opportunities.

“It’s not just financial assistance but a way of helping families translate their aspirations into concrete opportunities,” said Raj.

One family she works with used GAF to enrol 12-year-old Alya for private tuition before her PSLE.

Alya’s 40-year-old mother, who wanted to be known only as Sofiana, said she was concerned about her daughter’s maths and science scores around mid-year and wanted to get her the best help possible .

GAF became a critical last-mile resource for Alya, given the short timeframe before exams began in August.

Sofiana, who is now a cleaner, said: “I want her to have opportunities to do well in her studies and to pursue her dreams without our financial circumstances limiting what she can achieve.”

Sofiana used Gift-A-Family to enrol her 12-year-old daughter, Alya, for private tuition before her PSLE. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Alya hopes to become pilot or a flight attendant, said her mother.

“I just started my new job, which I see as an important step.” said Sofiana.

“I just want to continue doing my level best and build on the opportunity we have received to help her learn, grow, and pursue her aspirations.”

During GAF’s pilot period, firms and individuals contributed funds.

Moving forward, the Community Chest will provide seed funding of $100,000 a year for each division from 2026 to 2028, totalling $4.2 million.

Over time, local councils will be set up in the divisions where the scheme runs to bring together community networks, such as business owners, community groups and residents, to raise funds and mobilise resources.

In Mani’s case, the donor was a bank.

In the Boon Lay pilot, real estate firm ERA was behind some of the fund raising and seed funding.

ERA deputy chief executive Doris Ong said the scheme’s appeal lies in its structure and flexibility, which allow support for both children’s education and vocational skills.

The firm intends to continue supporting the scheme in Boon Lay, as well as its roll-out in Toa Payoh, where the company is located.

Its agents have regularly taken part in events to bring donors and beneficiaries together.

Ong said: “I think we give the families some breathing room – we give the parents one fewer thing to worry about.

“That is something that we feel is very fulfilling.”