Why you should start slow while exercising and stop time-restricted eating: Health tips for the week

I took a spinning class and ended up at a hospital's A&E clinic

The writer had heard of rhabdomyolysis but brushed it off, thinking she would not push herself to that extent.

Start slow when exercising, medical experts say as rhabdomyolysis cases increase

The pandemic has resulted in extreme changes to exercise habits for some.

The power of the squat

What is the single best strength-building exercise many people could be doing right this minute, but almost certainly are not?

Does time-restricted eating work? Scientists say there's no benefit to it. Here's why

Scientists also found no differences in risk factors such as blood glucose levels, sensitivity to insulin and blood pressure.

Eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables reduces risk of cognitive decline: Study

Those who consumed fruit, vegetables were 23 per cent less likely to be cognitive impaired, the study found. 

Consider a finer grain approach to lower salt intake

Research institutes, industry and individual all have a part to play.

Hot Bods: Choosing low- or no-sugar drinks despite having a sweet tooth

Meet this week's hot bods - Ms Dion Sng, 23, and Mr Brendon Lim, 26.

Is sleep customisable?

