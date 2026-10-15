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‘Why would I want to harm myself?’: Some delivery riders look to cut hours as haze worsens

Delivery riders working in the Clementi area told ST that their eyes were irritated and throats sore after plying the roads for hours in the haze.

SINGAPORE – Some food delivery riders said they are prepared to cut back on working hours to protect their health as the haze worsens, while others are pressing on, hoping to earn more as fellow riders stay off the roads.

Haze levels have reached a new high this year, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hitting a “very unhealthy” 212 in western Singapore on Oct 15. The one-hour PM2.5 readings in the same area also surged to 288 on Oct 14 , its highest level since 2015.



Delivery riders working in the Clementi area told The Straits Times that their eyes were irritated and throats sore after plying the roads for hours in the haze.

Some wore masks to protect themselves, while others went without, saying the masks trapped sweat and became uncomfortable after prolonged use.

Among those choosing to take a break was Zareth Tan, 33, who was picking up a bubble tea order at Clementi Mall on the evening of Oct 14.

The delivery rider, who typically works five to six days a week and completes about 20 orders a day, said he had decided to take the following day off after experiencing itchy eyes.

He said he would keep tabs the haze situation and return to work only when air quality improved .

Another rider Md Amri said he had discarded his mask after it became too sweaty, but planned to wear one again the next day.

Although he was continuing to make deliveries for now, he would consider taking time off if the haze worsened.

“ When it’s really hazardous, then I won’t do,” said Amri, adding that he already had a sore throat and cough from the haze. “Why would I want to harm myself?”

The 40-year-old, who is married with children, said he does food deliveries part-time to help pay his car installments. A 2.5 hour shift can make him between $50 and $70, he said.

A food delivery rider collecting an order at Clementi Mall on Oct 14. ST PHOTO: JOYCE ZK LIM

In an Oct 12 statement, Foodpanda said its haze precautions include regular air-quality advisories, flexible working hours and an app feature that lets riders take short breaks without losing applicable incentives.

Meanwhile, Grab is supporting an initiative to provide free N95 masks to delivery riders who are members of the National Delivery Champions Association.

ST has contacted both platforms, checking if they are experiencing a surge in food orders amid worsening haze, and if there are enough riders to meet demand.

Even as some riders were prepared to forgo some earnings, others said they will soldier on.

“If the hand stops, the mouth stops,” said Darren Tan, 49, a father of two. “I’ve got children … a lot of commitments, so I can’t take a break,” he said, as he walked toward s his motorcycle parked near Clementi Mall.

While he would rather stay off the roads during the haze, Tan said there was an upside: With fewer riders working and demand for deliveries rising, those who continued could potentially earn more.

Tan has been a delivery rider for the past decade, working an average of 10 hours a day, six days a week. He can make about $200 on a 10-hour shift, before deducting expenses like petrol and CPF contributions.

He said being a rider allows him to “earn quite well” but comes with its share of risks. Besides the current haze, he recalled contracting Covid-19 three times while making deliveries during the pandemic.

“Wear your mask,” he advised, before stowing an order of Subway sandwiches on his bike and zipped away into the haze.