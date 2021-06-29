Why S'pore not listed - but ahead of Asean peers in some areas

While Singapore did not figure in the International Institute of Strategic Studies' (IISS) new report on the cyber capabilities of countries, it is set to feature in a upcoming report on another 25 countries, according to IISS senior fellow Greg Austin, who authored the report.

Dr Austin said the IISS cyber team had not yet completed its assessment of Singapore, but indicated that the Republic is clearly ahead of several tier three states in important aspects of cyber power, especially compared with its Asean peers that were assessed, namely Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

However, Singapore is also behind its regional peers in some aspects of cyber power, he said.

"Since our tiering is very broad, we could also note some fairly obvious comparisons. Japan and India are both in our tier three category, and I think most people would recognise that the digital economy of Singapore, especially in raw ICT industrial power, is much smaller than that of India and Japan," said Dr Austin.

Elaborating on the nation's cyber strengths, he said: "Singapore is one of the most digital and networked countries in the world. It is globally recognised and respected for its leading position in cyber security and emergency planning. It has also demonstrated the most important quality that all small states must possess to maximise their cyber power - that is, a robust and effective cyber diplomacy and significant relationships with powerful states and industry providers."

There are reasons to believe Singapore has a very mature attitude and likely a matching capability in cyber situational awareness, though every country remains vulnerable to attack, he noted.

"Singapore already sees value in diplomatic efforts to maximise better joint cyber security response in an emergency," said Dr Austin. "All countries face a challenge in recruiting and training appropriately skilled people for cyber operations, so policies that can create effective multilateral or bilateral cyber defence responses, to combine resources and overcome national shortfalls, can be enormously important."

Arvind Jayaram