Why OCS training cannot be fully home-based

Some areas that the Singapore Armed Forces' officer cadets need to be trained in, such as leadership and resilience, cannot be taught via home-based learning.

That is why officer cadets cannot completely switch to home-based learning, said the Officer Cadet School (OCS) commander, Colonel Edwin Goh, yesterday.

He was asked why OCS cannot follow what recruits at the Basic Military Training Centre are doing, with basic military training (BMT) being suspended in line with the country's circuit breaker measures that kicked in on April 7.

A pool of soldiers is selected for OCS after they complete their BMT, for military officer training.

Measures have been implemented at OCS to keep the coronavirus at bay, including cancelling overseas exercises and allowing cadets to do certain theory lessons at home.

Col Goh, 46, said: "There are certain aspects of training that home-based learning (HBL) is unable to cover. Leadership is one of them, team dynamics is another, and all these things cannot be fully replicated by HBL, (including) resilience training.

"So I think that's one of the key reasons why we need to continue to train within OCS."

Col Goh acknowledged the current batch of cadets would have a different training experience, as some would not have the experience of doing it overseas.

"But we're very driven to ensure we give them the most fundamental and most crucial competencies (to be an officer), and that the assessments and training standards are unchanged," he added.