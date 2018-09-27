Why good science is great business for Singapore, Australia

Australia is full of surprises. Our country's vastness is impressive. Our beaches delight. Our unique animals capture the imagination. But beyond our landscape and lifestyle is the excellence of our science, innovation and ingenuity.

Australia has produced 15 Nobel Laureates, 11 in science or medicine. Australian scientists are responsible for transformative innovations, including the fast WLAN technology behind WiFi, polymer banknotes, hydrogen-fuelled transport, ultrasound scanners, the cochlear implant and life-saving vaccines, to name a few.