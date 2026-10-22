The Usual Place Podcast
Why can’t Singapore’s anti-haze law get Indonesian companies to stop the fires?
Singapore’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) has been criticised for being toothless, but is that criticism fair?
And if the anti-haze law is not working, can Singapore take Indonesia to the International Court of Justice?
As Singapore finds ways to tackle its worst haze crisis in over a decade, Scott Tan, a partner in the International Arbitration practice of Rajah & Tann, says diplomacy - not litigation - would be a more durable solution to this perennial problem.
In this episode, he joins Audrey Tan, assistant news editor at The Straits Times and host of ST’s environment podcast, Green Pulse, to talk about why Singapore’s anti-haze law has been criticised, and whether that’s warranted.
We also chat about other possible ways to penalise haze-causing companies and how consumers can put pressure on such firms.
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Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Yang Jiesan Cruz
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
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