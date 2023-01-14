Subscriber Picks: Charles & Keith and the 'luxury' debate | Is the 'Kraken' variant more dangerous?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Is a $80 bag less "luxurious" than a $800 one?
What defines "luxury" is a much talked about topic this week, after a teen was mocked online for calling a Singapore fashion label a "luxury brand". Insight Editor Grace Ho poses this question: "Why are some Singaporeans so ashamed to call Charles & Keith a luxury brand?"
What are your plans for the upcoming Chinese New Year long weekend? Many Singaporeans will be travelling. Several travel agencies have reported a spike in bookings, with some saying the demand is comparable with pre-pandemic levels.
And if you happen to be travelling to Vietnam, you will be ushering in the Year of the Cat - instead of the Rabbit - with the locals. Why do some countries in the region mark the 12-year cycle with "animals" that are different from the Chinese zodiac signs? Scroll on and find out.
Why are some S'poreans so ashamed to call Charles & Keith a luxury brand?
What some people define as “luxury”, others define as “low class”. What constitutes luxury anyway?
‘Kraken’ coronavirus subvariant: Why it is causing concern
What causes a power bank to catch fire? What precautions can you take?
A Scoot flight was delayed after a passenger's portable charger caught fire. How can you tell if your power bank is safe to use?
More Singaporeans heading overseas for CNY
Hello, Year of the Rabbit. Or is it Year of the Cat?
Vietnam will herald in the Year of the Cat on Jan 22, while Singapore and the rest of the Chinese-speaking world hop into the Year of the Rabbit.
Tech hub by day, party central by night: What's happening at Sim Lim Square?
The number of clubs, pubs and KTV lounges at the mall has risen significantly in recent years.
How a big group of S’pore investors lost $130m in oil trades
They were promised risk-free returns, but they ended up losing millions. What went wrong?
E-commerce scams – should platforms bear losses?
Should Singapore move the pendulum of responsibility for scam losses towards platforms, similar to the approach taken by Britain?