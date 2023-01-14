Subscriber Picks: Charles & Keith and the 'luxury' debate | Is the 'Kraken' variant more dangerous?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Is a $80 bag less "luxurious" than a $800 one?

What defines "luxury" is a much talked about topic this week, after a teen was mocked online for calling a Singapore fashion label a "luxury brand". Insight Editor Grace Ho poses this question: "Why are some Singaporeans so ashamed to call Charles & Keith a luxury brand?"

What are your plans for the upcoming Chinese New Year long weekend? Many Singaporeans will be travelling. Several travel agencies have reported a spike in bookings, with some saying the demand is comparable with pre-pandemic levels.

And if you happen to be travelling to Vietnam, you will be ushering in the Year of the Cat - instead of the Rabbit - with the locals. Why do some countries in the region mark the 12-year cycle with "animals" that are different from the Chinese zodiac signs? Scroll on and find out.

