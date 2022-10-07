Subscriber Picks: Why are more young S’poreans renting homes? | The prize-winning skill of Nobel laureates

Would you consider co-living while waiting for the property market to cool? More young Singaporeans are doing just that. They are renting or sharing an apartment before purchasing their own as they find current property prices too high. One agency has seen the occupancy rate of local tenants across its co-living apartments jump from 1.76 per cent in 2014 to 25 per cent in the first half of 2021.

If you are looking for other investment ideas, then you may want to steer clear of gold jewellery as it’s hard to profit from buying and selling it. Investing in such items is not the same as trading in the bullion market.

With the cost of living rising, now may be a good time to teach your kids about money and start them young. Check out tips from on how you can teach them to appreciate the value of earnings from a young age.