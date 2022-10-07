Subscriber Picks: Why are more young S’poreans renting homes? | The prize-winning skill of Nobel laureates

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Would you consider co-living while waiting for the property market to cool? More young Singaporeans are doing just that. They are renting or sharing an apartment before purchasing their own as they find current property prices too high. One agency has seen the occupancy rate of local tenants across its co-living apartments jump from 1.76 per cent in 2014 to 25 per cent in the first half of 2021.
If you are looking for other investment ideas, then you may want to steer clear of gold jewellery as it’s hard to profit from buying and selling it. Investing in such items is not the same as trading in the bullion market.
With the cost of living rising, now may be a good time to teach your kids about money and start them young. Check out tips from on how you can teach them to appreciate the value of earnings from a young age.
A shift in mindset in the local population towards renting compared with buying is also a reason behind the increase. Hear from young Singaporeans on why they have made the move.
Did you know that travellers from Malaysia also cannot bring in any form of beef, mutton, pork or poultry meat, even if it is cooked?
Victory carries different meanings and implications for PM Ismail and Najib's 'court cluster', writes Joseph Chinyong Liow.
Experts often recommend that people specialise in one field of work or research to maximise their chances of success. But is that all?
Children can start to learn about handling money from early childhood, as soon as they can count.
Rest is more than getting enough hours of sleep. It’s about replenishing our inner resources, especially those most depleted, says Lydia Lim.