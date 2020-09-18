Whole-of-nation effort vital in Covid-19 fight: MOH official

A whole-of-nation effort is essential in combating Covid-19, the Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said yesterday as he reflected on Singapore's experience over the past nine months.
A combination of factors has kept the country's fatality rate low, such as an effective public health system as well as the traditional management of clusters, including the early detection of cases, commitment and dedication towards isolating them and disrupting chains of transmissions, and the quarantining of close contacts, Associate Professor Mak said at a webinar titled Covid-19: Updates From Singapore.
The event was organised by the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and featured 16 speakers from around the world.
Prof Mak also cited the daring discipline to shut down - if necessary - services that contributed towards the spread of infection in the community.
Another critical factor in preventing deaths was a close watch over vulnerable patients and those at higher risk.
Prof Mak said: "We were determined to take those who were at higher risk and bring them into the hospital setting for closer monitoring and treatment, and by protecting those who are vulnerable, we have managed to keep the morbidity and complication rates low here in Singapore."
Despite Singapore's experience with the severe acute respiratory syndrome back in 2003, Covid-19 challenged the nation on various fronts: The Republic had to increase its lab capacity and the number of isolation and quarantine facilities and intensive care unit beds, as well as bring in additional resources and train new manpower, and recruit numerous volunteers to help fight the pandemic.
But through this ongoing episode of fighting Covid-19, the nation has learnt the importance of using new technologies and mastering new care models, as well as learnt the value of data and analysis, which help to drive contact tracing and to predict where the next cluster might erupt, Prof Mak said.
"We have learnt about how telehealth can change and disrupt... and bring new care models into our hospitals and primary care, we have learnt the value of public collaborations and... perhaps the most important lesson of all - the importance of maintaining public trust such that we would be confident that the public and the community, the society would be with us as we impose lockdowns, what we call locally the circuit breaker restriction of activities."
Prof Mak stressed the importance of maintaining global solidarity, to collaborate to develop new diagnostic tests, vaccines and therapeutics, as well as the importance of collaborations across the global front to allow nations worldwide to safely reopen borders and resume economic activity.
What the experts say
FAILURE TO PREPARE
It has never been clearer that health is a political and economic choice. In the past 20 years, countries have invested heavily in preparing for terrorist attacks but relatively little in preparing for the attack of a virus which, as the pandemic has proven, can be far more deadly, disruptive and costly.
DR TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, director-general of the World Health Organisation.
ALARM BELLS IGNORED
The Covid catastrophe is tragic for so many reasons, but in part because it was predictable. Alarms have been ignored for decades and promises to prepare have been broken. We have seen the cycles of crisis, concern, and then complacency.
DR MARGARET HAMBURG of the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration.
PUT SOCIETY BEFORE SELF
I am convinced that if we can put our hearts and minds to it, we can prevail, but it needs us all to acknowledge the importance of putting society before self, to maintain the discipline, to not be complacent.
PROFESSOR DAVID NABARRO, Imperial College London.
LESSONS FROM ASIA
People in Asia have had much solidarity among themselves, not only in understanding and doing prevention for themselves but also in preventing infection from others. Lessons that we have learnt in Asia will be very important, moving forward.
PROFESSOR DAVID HEYMANN, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
NEED FOR HUMILITY
A few countries including Singapore were initially held up as models for other countries to follow in dealing with Covid-19. Without fail, all of them succumbed to huge outbreaks subsequently. There is a need for humility in the face of an unknown and unpredictable novel pathogen.
PROFESSOR CHONG YAP SENG, dean, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore.
IMPACT ON THE VULNERABLE
Our societies are much more brittle than we thought. And this fact has important implications for how we manage the pandemic in the future, because the vulnerable groups in our societies have been starkly revealed... We are seeing that Covid-19, as is the case for all pandemics, strikes the poorest and the most vulnerable the hardest.
PROFESSOR RICHARD HORTON, editor-in-chief and publisher of The Lancet.