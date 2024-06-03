Who is Singaporean businessman David Yong from Netflix show Super Rich In Korea?

SINGAPORE – In the Netflix series Super Rich In Korea, Singaporean businessman David Yong made an entrance that demanded attention.

The opening scene shows Mr Yong, 37, alighting from a private jet, carrying a luxury Hermes bag. Scenes unfold with him indulging in extravagant branded item shopping sprees, casually declaring: “I will buy them all.”

Another scene shows him with a realtor, viewing a unit in the luxury apartment complex La Terrasse in Hannam district, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in Seoul.

“I want to buy it,” he asserts, brushing off the 16 billion won (S$15.6 million) price tag as being inconsequential.

In the six-part series released on May 7, Mr Yong – whose full name is Yong Khung Lin – is featured as one of the cast members of the “super rich” alongside personalities like popular Iraq-born YouTuber and influencer Noor Naim, and Italian Teodoro Marani, the son of the chief executive and designer behind luxury fashion label Henry Beguelin.

The show portrays Mr Yong as someone accustomed to immense riches and privilege. He has a cash-counting machine in his home in South Korea, which is a rented apartment at Signiel Seoul – an upscale residence located in South Korea’s tallest building, Lotte World Tower.

In one scene, Mr Yong – the chief executive of Evergreen Group Holdings – proclaimed: “I’m Singapore’s top 1 per cent super rich.”

Asked about his net worth in an interview, Mr Yong told The Straits Times that he estimated it to be above US$10 million (S$13.5 million).

In an August 2023 appearance on the South Korean variety show Unpredictable Fortunetellers, which was posted on YouTube, he told the hosts that he has investments and assets amounting to around US$90 million.

When asked about the differing figures, Mr Yong said: “That show was talking about the property investments that we have, and we add it up here and there, it’s about US$90 million, not that I am directly worth US$90 million. It’s more like, we have all these investments across multiple countries, we add it up, it is about US$90 million.”