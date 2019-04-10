Who fake news law would target

Under Singapore's proposed law against online falsehoods, only those who deliberately fabricate news and spread it are liable to face criminal charges, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

Those who spread fake news without knowing the truth have nothing to fear under the proposed Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, he added.

Similarly, a person who starts a rumour based on a misunderstanding will not face penalties, Mr Shanmugam said at a dialogue yesterday.

He also said the Government is working to make it "fast and relatively inexpensive" to challenge decisions taken by the Government to act against online falsehoods.

Responding to a suggestion, Mr Shanmugam said the Government will consider inserting examples into the legislation relating to the definition of a falsehood.

