Whipping up a good cause

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong helping to prepare, pack and distribute more than 3,000 packets of briyani yesterday. It was part of the Education Trust Fund (ETF)-Masjid Khalid Charity Briyani 2021 fundraising initiative. He was joined by South East District Mayor Fahmi Aliman. The briyani packets were a token of appreciation to donors and supporters of the initiative which raised more than $100,000 for Malay/Muslim children from low-income families. The charity drive was conducted online via various platforms like giving.sg and PayNow.

The initiative is part of the ETF Committee's efforts to ensure that an estimated 10,000 students benefit from its various assistance schemes annually. The ETF-Masjid Khalid Charity Briyani 2021 is supported by mosques, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and Mendaki. As of yesterday, ETF has disbursed more than $28 million and helped more than 100,000 students, since it was started in 2002.