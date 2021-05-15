Where to get tested

Members of the public who visited Changi Airport from May 1 onwards should get themselves tested, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

This is especially if they experience any symptoms such as fever, respiratory symptoms, loss of taste or smell, he added.

"This will help us to pick up any emerging cases early and allow us then to bring the cluster associated with Changi Airport under better control," said Mr Ong, who will take over as Health Minister today.

Free testing is available at the regional screening centres, which are:

Former Da Qiao Primary School at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54;

Former Shuqun Secondary School at 450 Jurong East Street 21;

Former Coral Primary School at 20 Pasir Ris Street 51; and

Former Bishan Park Secondary School at 2 Sin Ming Walk.

The opening hours are from 9am to noon, and 1pm to 4pm daily. Only asymptomatic individuals will be accepted at the centres.

Mr Ong added that the majority of the testing should be done at the regional screening centres, though further tests can also be carried out at the Swab and Send Home (Sash) Public Health Preparedness Clinics.