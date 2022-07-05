Since June 10, all those aged 50 and above have been eligible for a second Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, and vaccination centres have reported them streaming in to get the second booster.
There are currently two vaccination centres still open.
Since June 10, all those aged 50 and above have been eligible for a second Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, and vaccination centres have reported them streaming in to get the second booster.
There are currently two vaccination centres still open.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2022, with the headline Where to get Covid-19 jabs. Subscribe