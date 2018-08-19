Where the young score with their music

Performing imagin.Asia, an original composition, to an appreciative audience at the National Museum of Singapore yesterday were (from far left) Isaiah Hui, 13, who composed the song, Ms Ananya Diddapur, 18, and Lavinia Tsai, 14. The trio were partici
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE SUNDAY TIMES
Published
41 min ago
rahimahr@sph.com.sg

Performing imagin.Asia, an original composition, to an appreciative audience at the National Museum of Singapore yesterday were (from far left) Isaiah Hui, 13, who composed the song, Ms Ananya Diddapur, 18, and Lavinia Tsai, 14. The trio were participating in the third anniversary celebration of Singapore Rhapsodies, a music series that is a key platform for young musicians to perform original compositions. The anniversary coincided with the giving of 50 baby grand pianos, previously on long-term loan, to 50 schools by local music fund Sing50 through its Adopt-a-Piano programme. The fund and programme were set up to preserve and showcase Singapore's music and songs during the jubilee celebration in 2015. All 50 pianos were featured at a mega Sing50 concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 19, 2018, with the headline 'Where the young score with their music'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!