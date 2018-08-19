Where the young score with their music

Performing imagin.Asia, an original composition, to an appreciative audience at the National Museum of Singapore yesterday were (from far left) Isaiah Hui, 13, who composed the song, Ms Ananya Diddapur, 18, and Lavinia Tsai, 14. The trio were participating in the third anniversary celebration of Singapore Rhapsodies, a music series that is a key platform for young musicians to perform original compositions. The anniversary coincided with the giving of 50 baby grand pianos, previously on long-term loan, to 50 schools by local music fund Sing50 through its Adopt-a-Piano programme. The fund and programme were set up to preserve and showcase Singapore's music and songs during the jubilee celebration in 2015. All 50 pianos were featured at a mega Sing50 concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.