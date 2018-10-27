Where can you stream archival videos online?

Be prepared for a throwback to the past as the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) celebrates its 50th anniversary. For the first time, Mediacorp is streaming archival videos on

Toggle, in collaboration with NLB.

The 'Stories of Yesteryear' collaboration sees audiovisual records – including Berita Singapura films from the 1960s – return to our screens, as we commemorate the Singapore

Bicentennial in 2019 by taking a look back at Singapore’s development. These films feature topics related to nation building, which were produced in the four official languages, as well as the Chinese dialects of Hokkien and Cantonese.

Check out everyday life and iconic features like Raffles Place and residential flats in yesteryear Singapore. One clip will be released every week at 'Stories of Yesteryear' on

Toggle.

You can view all the videos at bit.ly/StoriesofYesteryear.