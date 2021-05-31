HOME IN FOCUS

When three is a crowd

Two's company and three's not only a crowd but a possible breach of current Covid-19 restrictions. The social group size has been reduced from five to two people from May 16 to June 13, with working from home back as the default and dining in at eateries prohibited. But some duos are more like ships that pass in the night, rather than 'pairs' by design. The Straits Times photojournalists explore the idea of coupling in a city of more than 5 million people.

Two people have the whole stretch of beach at East Coast Park to themselves on a quiet Sunday on May 16, the first day of the phase 2 (heightened alert) measures. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
An elderly couple weaving their way across taped seats and tables at Block 448, Clementi Market and Food Centre, on May 16. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A couple having breakfast in their car at the carpark in Newton Hawker Centre at 7.30am on May 18. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A pair of long-tailed macaques looking out for trekkers at Bukit Timah Hill on May 25. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Office workers sharing an umbrella on a wet afternoon on May 17 as they wait for the downpour to ease in Cross Street. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An exhausted shopper leaning on her companion as they wait to cross a traffic junction in Orchard Road on May 21. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Rain or shine, it is work as usual for two Tampines Town Council cleaners on May 18. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A man relaxing at an HDB estate in Boon Lay on May 18 is joined by the neighbourhood stray cat. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Tables and benches covered with tape at a foodcourt in Toa Payoh Hub on May 18. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Jaywalkers matching each other stride for stride during a downpour in Newton Road on May 18. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
