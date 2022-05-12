When there is too much of a good thing

Updated
Published
4 min ago

A worker operating an aquatic plant harvester to remove hydrilla from Lower Seletar Reservoir on April 29. These harvesters are commonly deployed in Singapore's reservoirs to remove aquatic plants such as hydrilla and water hyacinth. Aquatic plants, which are part of the reservoir ecosystem, are useful in absorbing nutrients in the water that would otherwise promote unsightly algae growth and greenish water. National water agency PUB carries out regular harvesting to prevent excessive growth of these aquatic plants, which may impede water movement, obstruct vessels and hinder water activities, as well as cause odour issues when they decay.

