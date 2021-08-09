When the gates of hell open

Aug 8 to Sept 6: Hungry Ghost Festival

Zhong Yuan Jie, also known as the Hungry Ghost Festival, is a month-long festival that traditionally falls on the 15th day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar, which is Aug 22 this year, and is a Taoist and Buddhist event.

Taoists focus on appeasing wandering souls released from the netherworld, while Buddhists emphasise the aspect of filial piety.

According to traditional Taoist beliefs, the gates of hell are open during this period, with hungry ghosts released to wander on earth among humans and look for food.

Taoist priests perform rites and make food offerings while devotees visit temples to repent for their sins, as well as pray for happiness and avoidance of disasters.

Buddhists have traditionally celebrated the occasion as the Yu Lan Pen Festival, with the name being a reference to a container filled with offerings to save one's ancestors from being trapped in suffering in purgatory.

The festival, which originated from the story of Mu Lian, a Buddhist disciple, commemorates his filial piety towards his mother by saving her from torture in hell by making offerings of special prayers and food.

Throughout the seventh lunar month, many Chinese observe the festival by making offerings of food, joss sticks, candles, paper money and other paper effigies such as houses, cars and clothes to the dead.

Festivities in the heartland include dinners, auctions and stage performances such as Chinese opera, or wayang, and more glitzy entertainment called getai, which means "song stage" in Mandarin.