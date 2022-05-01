When special needs kids grow up

In 2019, a 41-year-old mother killed herself near Bukit Batok Nature Park after she strangled her five-year-old son, who had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism. She had suffered from major depressive disorder.

In 2018, a father killed his mentally ill adult daughter after she pointed a knife at him. He was found to have been suffering from a major depressive episode and significant caregiver stress.

In 2020, the then 66-year-old was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail.

Experts said caregivers need to take breaks from their caregiving duties and enlist help from others, especially if their loved ones have aggressive episodes.

Mr Tim Lee, chief executive of Caregivers Alliance Limited, which runs free training programmes for caregivers, said: "Some caregivers have told us about being physically hurt. They just endure it. One of the things we teach caregivers is to call the police.

"Sometimes in these cases, the loved ones need to be brought to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for some more intensive treatment so that they can be helped."

Mr James Tan, chief executive of Touch Community Services (TCS), agreed. He added: "However, it is still a challenge for caregivers to access more affordable and reliable respite care options in their community."

In the case of the mother who died after the fight with her two sons, the family lived in a three-room flat. She worked as a sales assistant on the weekends while her husband, 55, is a bus driver.

For students aged seven to 18 years in special education schools, special student care centres offer subsidised services before and after school.

After the children turn 18, if they are unable to find employment, they can be referred to day activity centres.

According to a guide by SG Enable - the focal agency for disability in Singapore - the fees for these centres range between $20 and about $1,700 per month, depending on household income.

The waiting time for centres that serve those with autism ranges from a month to five years.

Mr Bernard Chew, chief executive of St Andrew's Autism Centre (SAAC), said autism has a broad spectrum, ranging from those who require some support to live independently, to those who need substantial care for the rest of their lives and will not be able to find employment.

There are currently about 450 people with moderate to severe autism served in SAAC, which runs a special needs school, two day activity centres and a residential home where residents are supported around the clock.

The day centres are nearly full and beneficiaries are referred by social workers who can help with language barriers.

Mr Chew said: "For those who are not able to be employed, we need more support for their care because their needs are more complex. If they are not provided adult services, caring for them becomes a heavy, life-long burden for parents."

Mr Chew, who also has an 18-year-old son with autism, said that some parents get physically hurt by their children's challenging behaviours but it is important to know that the autistic children do not mean to hurt their parents and that they act out in their extreme anxiety.

Madam Guan En-ai, 59, said that, most of all, caregivers and their children hope for understanding. Her son, who is now 31 years old, has multiple disabilities including autism and cerebral palsy and can be socially inappropriate in public.

"My appeal to outsiders is to seek to understand and not pass judgment," said Madam Guan.

"I get consolation when people say that I've brought him up well and that special children are given only to special parents."