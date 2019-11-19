When green ideas blossom

The lily pond at the ArtScience Museum draws many visitors, and the water feature is a picturesque spot.

As part of the My Take On Water initiative - for the community to express their love for water through various mediums - national water agency PUB has launched the #MyTakeOnWater Photo Challenge 2019. It aims to inspire the country to better appreciate the value of water and to make saving water a lifelong commitment.

A study conducted by PUB and government feedback unit Reach, through focus group sessions with 50 Singaporeans and permanent residents, found that the young are generally less concerned with water scarcity because of the ready availability of water in Singapore.

Submissions for the contest close on Friday. Find out how to participate at bit.ly/mytakeonwater