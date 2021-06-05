When does a virus become endemic?

When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that Covid-19 would become endemic, it rounded off weeks of his Cabinet colleagues painting similar scenarios of a virus here to stay.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, had suggested no fewer than three times in the past month that the coronavirus was "never going to go away". Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in mid-May that Singapore must be prepared to live with Covid-19. And Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that Covid-19 would be "permanent" and that waves of infections would be a normal occurrence in coming years.