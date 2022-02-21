Wheels of life

Hospital staff moving a bed from Sembawang Hospital on March 23, 1983. Converted from a military hospital in the naval base, Sembawang Hospital offered healthcare to residents in the area. It was closed in March 1983 as its facilities were limited and the land on which it stood was earmarked for public housing. In 1998, Yishun Polyclinic was set up to offer healthcare to residents in Yishun and Sembawang. This was followed by the opening of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in the neighbourhood in 2010.

Buy the photo at: bit.ly/sembawanghosp

Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage.

It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos shot by our staff and contributing photographers.

These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.

www.photonico.asia

SEARCH/BUY/USE

1. SEARCH from a vast selection of curated Asian culture and heritage photos.

2 BUY photos of old and modern Singapore, travel, nature, food, daily life and more.

3 USE the photos on different platforms with our various licensing options.

SHOOT/SHARE/EARN

1 SHOOT your own photos of Singapore and Asian street scenes, nature, daily life and travel.

2 SHARE them with us and be part of our community of photographers at Photonico.asia

3 EARN when your photos are sold with our 50 per cent revenue share programme.