Wheels and deals at The Cars@Expo

Vehicle enthusiasts of all stripes were out in force yesterday when The Cars@Expo opened at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5.

The two-day event, now in its ninth year, has sweet deals and promotions offered by brands such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Used car dealers are also on hand, as are those selling the latest high-tech car accessories.

Other highlights of the show are the all-new Volvo S60 sports sedan and the fourth generation of the Suzuki Jimny, winner of the Urban Car category at the World Car Awards this year and Good Design Gold Award in Japan last year.

One of the many keen auto fans at the event was Mr Leow Mai Chhon, 67.

"As first-time visitors to The Cars@Expo, we found out about it through the newspaper advertisements, and the pricing and deals offered here worked for us.

THE CARS@EXPO

Today, 10am to 8pm Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 Admission is free For more details, visit carsatexpo.sg

"We even specially made the trip here on the very first day of The Cars@Expo to purchase our car." The Cars@Expo, which is organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and sgCarMart, is also holding a visitors' draw that is open to all who drop in.

Lucky winners could walk away with $6,000 worth of vouchers.