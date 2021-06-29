Wheel of a time

Some daring spectators enjoyed an aerial view of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on Sunday.

They found a platform to watch the second stage of the race, held between Perros-Guirec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan in Brittany, north-western France.

This comes after an incident last Saturday, during the first stage of the race, involving a female spectator who disrupted the proceedings.

The spectator had held up a sign with “Granny and Grandad” written in German, looking up the road towards the race’s motorbike cameras with her back to the speeding peloton.

German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, lost his balance and fell, causing a wave of falls that swept through most of the peloton, leaving them in a tangled mess of bikes and bodies.

Race organiser ASO has filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator and the French police have launched a probe into the incident.

With plenty of reminders from race organisers to the massive crowds of spectators to be respectful and keep their distance from the riders, this group of race watchers may be heeding the advice by catching the action from the top.

The second stage was won by Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands.

