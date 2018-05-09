WhatsApp chats saying Singapore's land checkpoints are closed are untrue: ICA

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday night (May 9) said information being circulated via WhatsApp chat groups, claiming that Singapore's land checkpoints may be closed, is false.

"This is untrue," said ICA. "Our checkpoints are still in operation."

ICA urged the public not to spread such rumours and advised them to check official information sources instead.

These include ICA's website and social media platforms, where the authority regularly posts updates on Singapore's land checkpoints.

The OneMotoring site also provides real-time traffic updates at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

ICA had put out a similar statement clarifying false information a day before.

It said it was aware of social media posts which alleged that travellers headed towards Malaysia were stranded at Singapore's land checkpoints.

ICA said this was false and clarified that there were no issues with its clearance systems.