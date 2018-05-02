What's Next: May 02, 2018

Outcome of Macron-Turnbull talks

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today, after talks that were expected to focus on trade, defence and climate change. Mr Macron, who is on a two-day visit to Australia, is being accompanied by a delegation of small- and mid-sized military and naval contractors to build on a US$38 billion (S$50.6 billion) submarine contract inked with Australia in 2016.

Malay business body's convention

The Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting its inaugural SMCCI Convention 2018 today.

With the theme "One Community, Future Ready", the event is aimed at enhancing the networks between SMCCI's members and key partners in the Malay/Muslim community and beyond.

Orange Valley's sixth nursing home

Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport, will officially open the Orange Valley Care Centre in Balestier today. This is the sixth nursing home managed by Orange Valley Nursing Homes and has been operational since Jan 2. Owned by Singapore Press Holdings, Orange Valley also provides ancillary services such as rehabilitation, and supply of medical, nursing and healthcare equipment and consumables.