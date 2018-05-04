What's News: May 4, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Fewer jackpot machines now

There are now 42 clubs operating jackpot machines, about 31 per cent fewer than the 61 clubs that did so last October, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which gave a report card on the measures to curb problem gambling. The number of machines has also dropped by about 20 per cent, to fewer than 1,500 now.

Xiaomi files for IPO in HK

Xiaomi Corp has become the first major company to use Hong Kong's new rules for going public, filing for what is expected be the world's biggest debut since 2014. The Chinese smartphone maker, which is expected to raise US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion) in its initial public offering (IPO), is taking advantage of changes that mean companies with different share classes can now list in the city.



WORLD

US, China start trade talks

The United States and China kicked off high-level trade negotiations yesterday that were aimed at soothing tensions amid fears of a global trade war.

As the US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (above) arrived in Beijing, President Donald Trump tweeted: "Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade!"

WORLD

Wild weather in India kills 116

Wild weather has killed at least 116 and injured more than 250 in India, with alerts of more rough weather to come. Dust storms in northern India brought down mud houses, walls and trees, killing people as they slept, while 41,000 lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh state left over a dozen people dead.

OPINION

India-China shadow play

The informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a shadow play between two wary Asian giants forced by circumstances to ease tensions, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Insurers fined for data lapses

Aviva, NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative and AIG Asia Pacific Insurance have been fined for disclosing policy holders' insurance documents to the wrong people. All the cases involved lapses in printing and posting documents containing personal data.

HOME

No auto lock on dorm doors

There will be no automatic locking of residential hall room doors at the National University of Singapore. This comes after a student fell to her death from a seventh-storey ledge when she tried to return to her room through a window after she was locked out last October.

BUSINESS

Firms must up game: Minister

Unless Singapore firms bring "something special" to the table they will struggle in the fiercely competitive global marketplace, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday. That was just one of the blunt home truths Mr Heng laid out when addressing a conference of Asean business leaders. He also noted that Singapore and Asean companies should regionalise to tap access to big markets.

SPORT

Jazz on song against Rockets

After a poor fourth quarter at home on Wednesday, Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni warned his team against complacency as the National Basketball Association top seeds fell 108-116 to Utah Jazz. The visitors levelled the Western Conference semi-final series at 1-1 and Utah are now confident of taking the lead as the series moves to their home.



LIFE

Marking a milestone

The Carrera, one of the most iconic watches in the world, turns 55 this year. To celebrate this milestone and cement its status in the horological hall of fame, Tag Heuer has released a range of new models, including the Carrera Calibre 16 Chronograph (left).

VIDEO

Party food

A stall on Penang island is riding on election fever by serving customers burgers with mini flags of their favourite political party. http://str.sg/oNkx

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

This week, we talk about going cashless and the qipao that sparked a cultural appropriation row. http://str.sg/oNUP