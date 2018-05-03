What's News: May 3, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Mega e-payment network

Telco Singtel and gaming product firm Razer signed a memorandum of understanding to link their e-payment systems to create what they say will be South-east Asia's largest e-payment network. Users would potentially be able to pay with any supported e-wallet at retailers in the region.

Panel to probe NSF's death

An independent committee headed by a cluster superintendent from the Ministry of Education will look into the death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee Han Xuan. The police will also investigate. Corporal First Class Lee died on Monday after being hospitalised on April 18 for heat stroke.



WORLD

Historic journey

Three wooden boats from the Philippines were on track yesterday to complete a historic journey that took them through the disputed South China Sea to the southern Chinese port city of Xiamen, retracing a route once taken by a Filipino sultan. The nearly 1,000km voyage was meant to showcase longstanding maritime ties between the Philippines and China.

India a big spender in defence

India has surpassed France to become one of the world's five biggest military spenders, highlighting the country's reliance on imported weapons, and sprawling personnel costs amid rising geopolitical tensions. Worldwide military spending rose to US$1.73 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) last year.

OPINION

Pros and cons of turn arrows

Removing discretionary right-turns at traffic junctions in favour of arrow lights may curb some accidents but is likely to slow traffic flow, says transport correspondent Adrian Lim.

HOME

Going green in financing

Singapore can help promote green financing in the region and create a business culture of sustainable practices, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Singapore Sustainability Symposium. He also said there must be a collective Asean effort towards smart and sustainable development.

HOME

HK man must pay RWS debt

Hong Kong businessman Sze Siu Hung failed in his bid to stop Resorts World Sentosa from recovering $8.38 million in unpaid debt. The High Court rejected his claim that he had paid an RWS employee, who made off with the money.

BUSINESS

S'pore tops employment poll

Singapore has emerged as the top Asian economy in adult full-time employment, says a new survey. It found that 48 per cent of adults here have full-time jobs. The figure excludes the self-employed. Hong Kong was second, at 43 per cent, and Taiwan next, at 42 per cent, according to Gallup.

SPORTS

Lions face tough battle ahead

Singapore's national football team face a momentous task to avoid a third consecutive group-stage exit at the AFF Suzuki Cup after being drawn in the "Group of Death". The Lions are in Group B with two-time defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and the winner of the Brunei-Timor Leste qualifiers. Singapore will open their campaign at the National Stadium against Indonesia on Nov 9.



LIFE

How to keep show ratings up

Canadian director Jeremy Podeswa (above right) has helmed one white-hot show, Game Of Thrones, while another he has worked on, The Walking Dead, has seen ratings fall. One reason, he says, is that the Game was "designed to have a beginning, middle and end".

