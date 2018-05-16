What's News: May 16, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Tackling inequality a priority

A lot more needs to be done to bridge the chasm between the rich and the poor, help people move upwards and encourage mixing between different groups.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, speaking in Parliament, described the task of tackling inequality as a national priority.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Gazans mourn for dead

Thousands of Gaza residents turned out yesterday for the funerals of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops a day earlier, while on the Gaza-Israel border, Israeli forces prepared to face the expected final day of a Palestinian protest.

Monday's violence on the border came as the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem.

WORLD

BJP short of majority in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in the crucial state election in Karnataka but fell short of a simple majority. The BJP is looking to gain a foothold in South India, while the Congress, which governs Karnataka, is looking to stem a string of losses in elections.

WORLD

US-China trade talks resume

President Donald Trump's top trade team was set to resume negotiations with China yesterday in Washington, amid signals that a bargain may be struck over Chinese tech company ZTE. The United States is looking for a way to lift a ban on the company in exchange for more imports of American agricultural products by China.

OPINION

Keep some of Najib's policies

Malaysia's ousted premier Najib Razak's political legacy might be scandalous, but his economic policies were good for Malaysia and should be retained, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

HOME

From food waste to energy

Food waste turned into electricity to charge mobile phones and tablets - this is a reality at National University of Singapore's (NUS) Raffles Hall, where 40kg of food once thrown away every day are turned into energy by a system developed by NUS researchers.

HOME

Questions over NSF's death

When full-time national serviceman Nigel Loh, 21, died last May from leptospirosis, his parents sought to grieve quietly while searching for answers. They suspected he had picked up the disease during training in Brunei. But Mindef said his death was not due to training.

BUSINESS

SMEs reap fruits of tech push

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are stepping up their investments in innovation and technology - and they are reaping the fruits of their labour.

More than 1,300 enterprises have adopted over 50 ready-to-go tech solutions in areas such as customer management and analytics through Tech Depot since April this year, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

SPORT

Fandi named interim coach

The Football Association of Singapore yesterday named Fandi Ahmad as the Lions coach until the end of the year. The former Lions captain is confident of restoring confidence to the side ahead of November’s Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

LIFE

Indian art fair returns

Kala Sutra, a boutique art fair that focuses on Indian artists, is back after a hiatus of two years, with organisers seeing a better market for art. It runs at the Arts House from tomorrow till Sunday.

Events company Phi Events has worked with Delhi-based gallery Sanchit Art to bring in nearly 80 works of art from 16 artists.

