What's News: May 02, 2018

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on the new generation of Singaporeans to renew the country in an age of disruption. But in moving "to open a new chapter", they should also hold fast to the values that have made Singapore successful, he said at the annual May Day Rally yesterday.
US President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1. The US has also reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil. The decision came hours before temporary exemptions for these nations were set to expire.
Seoul has welcomed US President Donald Trump's mention of the border truce village of Panmunjom as a possible site for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Mr Trump is expected to pick a site soon for the unprecedented meeting with Mr Kim. A few countries have been mentioned for the summit, including Singapore and Mongolia.
Israel not seeking war on lran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that his country is not seeking war with Iran, a day after unveiling "proof" of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme that could be activated at any time. Iran has dismissed Mr Netanyahu's elaborate televised presentation as propaganda and branded him an "infamous liar".
The pressure of a shrinking, ageing population is pushing Japanese companies and banks to make overseas acquisitions for stronger, longer-term growth.
A tomb researcher has unearthed a tragic tale at Bukit Brown Cemetery unknown to historians. It is about the death of nearly 1,400 civilians, who were executed or killed by diseases in Outram Gaol during the Japanese Occupation.
Farms disposing of their waste improperly ended up polluting the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.
In February, waste likely containing rotting vegetables discharged by farms in the Kranji area found its way into the waters in the reserve, preliminary investigations showed.
Local banking stocks gave a fillip to the Singapore market's capitalisation last month.
Total market capitalisation of the 738 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange rose 2.6 per cent from March to $1.01 trillion last month, as fears of trade wars receded.
Having won the English Premier League title with five games to spare, can Manchester City sustain that level of success to create a dynasty? "We don't think of it in those terms," said the club's chief operating officer Omar Berrada, adding that they are focusing on one season at a time. He believes that City are also closing in on European glory, and that the club's model for success "is built for a long and sustainable future".
Actress Ashley Judd has sued disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying he defamed her after she rejected his sexual advances. It is rare for people to recover damages for smear campaigns, but Judd has an A-list director on her side: The Lord Of The Rings' Peter Jackson.
