What's News: July 19, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Uphold values of meritocracy

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing has urged this year's Public Service Commission scholarship recipients to uphold the values of meritocracy. He also highlighted the need to ensure a diversity of experience and background within the country's leadership, adding: "We need to be like the Swiss knife."

Hidden costs in HSR price tag

Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said yesterday that his government's estimated RM110 billion (S$37 billion) price tag for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project includes hidden costs not revealed by the previous administration. He added that the project was too costly.



A mosque at a ministry compound in South Jakarta. ST PHOTO: WAHYUDI SOERIAATMADJA



WORLD

Radical sermons at mosques

Strong signs of radicalisation have been discovered at mosques in government ministries, state agencies and state-owned companies in Greater Jakarta. An analysis of hundreds of audio recordings at 100 mosques showed that radical narratives were spread during sermons at 41 of them.

WORLD

HK home market to cool

Hong Kong's red-hot property market is expected to cool in the coming months, with the growth in private home prices projected to slide in the second half of the year. The projection by analysts comes on the back of soaring private home prices in the city.

OPINION

Better way to assess local unis

Global university rankings are not relevant for Singapore, where four of six local universities are not research-heavy universities. One expert tells education correspondent Amelia Teng it is more meaningful to assess them based on their objectives.

HOME

Shorter MRT operating hours

Ten MRT stations will close earlier and open later on some weekends next month and in September, said SMRT. They are the seven stops from Dover to Pioneer on the East-West Line, and the three stops from Bukit Gombak to Jurong East on the North-South Line.

HOME

Crucial move against piracy

Copyright holders have scored a landmark victory with an unprecedented court order allowing any Web address linked to blocked piracy websites to be blocked too. Last Thursday, the High Court issued the order for "dynamic site blocking".

BUSINESS

Boost for food sector workers

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday rolled out the skills framework to support manpower development in the food manufacturing sector. It aims to build and maintain a strong talent pool by identifying job roles, career pathways and emerging skills required for food manufacturing.

SPORT

Sailors win at world meet

Daniel Hung has had only six months' experience sailing in the Laser 4.7 class, but that did not stop the 17-year-old national sailor from winning the boys' division title at the Laser 4.7 Youth World Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on Tuesday. His team-mate Simone Chen, 15, was second overall in the girls' division and was the top sailor in the girls' Under-16 division.



ST PHOTO: SONG TAO



LIFE

Local music on show in Venice

Singaporean artist Song-Ming Ang and curator Michelle Ho will present Music For Everyone: Variations On A Theme at the 58th Venice Biennale next year. The exhibition derives its title from a series of concerts organised by Singapore's then Ministry of Culture in the 1970s and 1980s.

VIDEO

Taking the plunge

Join Straits Times photojournalist Mark Cheong - with a GoPro camera strapped to his chest - on a tandem skydive with the Red Lions. http://str.sg/oQCd

VIDEO

Long road to a degree

He went from Normal (Technical) stream to an honours degree after finding a course that fulfils his IT dream. http://str.sg/oQCh