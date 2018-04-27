What's News: April 27, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Action on safety at junctions

Most of Singapore's 1,600 junctions will now permit drivers making a right turn to do so only when there is a green arrow. The move follows two fatal accidents in Clementi and Bukit Timah which produced a spate of letters questioning the safety of the discretionary right turn at such junctions.

28 years' jail for raping girl, 13

A salesman was sentenced to 28 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl. He was the leader of a youth gang when he committed the offences. The High Court said the stiff punishment was warranted to reflect the man's culpability and to deter others from such crimes.



BN looks to woo Kedah voters

Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is anticipating a tough fight in the state of Kedah in the May 9 election, with a sleepy town on the border with Thailand taking centre stage in the battle. BN has laid out big plans to transform Bukit Kayu Hitam into an economic centre that would be the northern equivalent of Iskandar Malaysia, an economic development corridor in Johor.

Effect of China's waste ban

China's manufacturing sector is facing a shortage of raw materials after Beijing banned imports of foreign waste, but the move may allow its recycling industry to expand. China, the world's largest waste importer since the 1980s, wants to cut back on the pollution created when processing it.

Historic event for two Koreas

The leaders of North and South Korea will meet in a historic summit today, and there are hopes that steps will be taken towards a breakthrough agreement to bring the two sides closer to peace, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

3 more private-hire players

Three start-ups have announced plans to start their private-hire car service in Singapore. Local player Ryde and Indian firm Jugnoo will launch their services next week. MVL (Mass Vehicle Ledger) Foundation aims to roll out its service in end-July.

New roles for ex-perm secs

Three retired permanent secretaries are now on the boards of ComfortDelGro Corp or its subsidiaries. They are Mr Chiang Chie Foo, Mr Benny Lim and Dr Tan Kim Siew. The transport giant also announced the appointment of three other directors.

$410m bid for Cuscaden site

SC Global Developments, FEC Properties and New World Development teamed up to table a top bid of close to $410 million for a prime residential site in Cuscaden Road. The tender for two other sites also closed yesterday under a batched tender closing adopted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Reds player to miss World Cup

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said he is "absolutely devastated" about missing the World Cup in Russia after sustaining knee ligament damage in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League victory against Roma on Tuesday. The midfielder missed the previous World Cup after being injured in an England warm-up match.



Third Chanel pop-up

French fashion house Chanel is launching its third pop-up concept here, following the success of the first two. Inspired by Japan's arcade halls, the free event will take place at The Luxe Art Museum from tomorrow till May 6. Visitors get to play games to win samples, drink slushies and shop.

Hangout with ST

This week, multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman pay tribute to Inuka and discuss safety on the roads. http://str.sg/oGdU

Five not-to-be-missed local films

Check out Singapore Film Commission-supported movies recommended by film correspondent John Lui. http://str.sg/oGgb