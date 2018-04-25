What's News: April 25, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

New Cabinet unveiled

A major Cabinet reshuffle was announced yesterday, with new leaders put in charge of three ministries. Starting next Tuesday, Mr Chan Chun Sing will be Minister of Trade and Industry; Mrs Josephine Teo will be Manpower Minister and Mr S. Iswaran will be Minister for Communications and Information.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Live testing on East-West Line

The Land Transport Authority has said that for five Sundays from April 29 to May 27, transport operator SMRT will commence "live" testing of its new signalling system on the East-West Line, while train services are operational. The system is expected to be fully ready by June.

WORLD

10 killed in Toronto van attack

A driver deliberately drove a van into a crowd in Toronto on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others along a 1.6km-long stretch of sidewalk. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in court yesterday. The act appears to have been deliberate, but officials have declined to raise the national terror threat level.

WORLD

PAS bid to defend Kelantan

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), the Islamist party that has ruled Malaysia's Kelantan for 28 continuous years, has launched an ambitious election manifesto as it seeks to fend off attempts by traditional rival Umno to wrest the east coast state.

OPINION

E-waste lessons from Sweden

What Singapore can learn from Sweden when it comes to managing e-waste: have one system with multiple drop-off points, track and share data on the amount collected and how it is used and get public buy-in, suggests Amita Baecker.

HOME

PM Lee chairs Asean Summit

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will chair the 32nd Asean Summit which starts today at the Shangri-La Hotel. It is the first meeting of Asean's top leaders in Singapore in its year chairing the group. The focus this year is on strengthening Asean's resilience and innovation.

HOME

Six-star loos at The Shoppes

Toilets in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands mall received the highest six-star rating from the Restroom Association (Singapore) yesterday. These restrooms are equipped with sensors which sound the alert for a clean-up when the level of ammonia hits a certain level.

BUSINESS

Damning report on Trek 2000

A forensic review into the dealings of Trek 2000 International has revealed some damning findings, from the fabrication of sham documents to fictitious sales with companies that do not seem to exist. Trek 2000's former and current officers may have breached various Singapore laws, RSM Corporate Advisory wrote in a report.

SPORT

NZ favourites to win S'pore 7s

Kenya and Canada were surprise winners in the first two editions of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens and it is anyone's guess who will emerge as champions at the National Stadium this weekend. New Zealand are deemed the favourites among the 16 teams after winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast this month.

LIFE

'Magical' photos of Singapore

National Geographic photographer Michael Yamashita, who was in Singapore to capture photos spotlighting sustainability here as part of a project commissioned by Temasek, says: "We had some interesting weather, not just the sun, but also lots of rain, which I enjoy shooting... It was magical."

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE

Marvel's universe

Caught the latest Avengers movie and still want more? Here is a who's who guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. str.sg/MarvelWhosWho

VIDEO

Key battleground states

ST foreign editor Zakir Hussain and Malaysia Bureau chief Shannon Teoh discuss the hot spots and who to look out for in Malaysia's upcoming general election. str.sg/oGSW