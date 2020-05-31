Tomorrow will be the last day of Singapore's eight-week circuit breaker. Restrictions will be progressively eased in three phases. Yuen Sin reports on what is allowed under phase one, which starts on Tuesday. The Government will review the situation in mid-June to see when phase two can begin.
COVID-19 SPECIAL: askST
What you can and cannot do from Tuesday
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.