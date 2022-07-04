ST HeadSTart: What will future of hybrid work look like for S'pore? | Getting over the fear of investing

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
What is the future of hybrid work in S'pore?
How should remote work be governed in Singapore, and how should rules protect both workers and employers?
askST Jobs: My boss keeps picking on me and criticising my work. What can I do?
In this edition of askST Jobs, I offer some practical tips on handling bosses who treat their subordinates unfairly and often rubbish their work.
3 in 4 older workers in S'pore don't intend to retire before 65
There remains concerns that older workers are passed over for opportunities, have a tough time adjusting to new technologies, and cannot work for long hours due to personal or health reasons.
Work Talk Podcast: Meet a job hopper and her present boss
ST's Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi host a self-professed job hopper and her boss. Also look out for tips to executives with "choppy" resumes in this podcast.
Me & My Money: Entrepreneur finds largest returns in building property business
Facing multiple rejections and getting two to three hours of sleep a day initially, recalls entrepreneur Nick Tan of his career switch from F&B to property.
AIA S'pore to hire over 500 staff under scheme that offers full-time benefits
Instead of commission-based income, they will earn a base salary ranging from $2,700 to $8,000 per month and quarterly performance-based bonuses, as well as receive CPF contributions, annual leave and medical benefits.
Elderly man who lived in HDB rental flat has $1m in savings
His wealth remained a secret till he was admitted to a nursing home by social workers because of dementia.
After US stock market's worst start in 50 years, some see more pain ahead
No need to panic but exercise care as home loan interest rates rise
Is the era of cheap financing over? Home loan rate increases here come after the United States Federal Reserve raised interest rates last month to tame surging inflation.
Young & Savvy: Getting over the fear of investing
Taking the first step may seem daunting for novices, but here are some tips for young investors to make the journey more rewarding – and perhaps less frightening.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
