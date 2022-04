WHO: Mr Rahman Mizanur, 33, a Bangladeshi construction supervisor from Gazipur city, north of Dhaka. He has been working for a medium-sized construction company for 10 years. He leads a team of workers.

MR RAHMAN MIZANUR: In the last two years, I have moved into three dormitories because of split work arrangements and cost, got infected with the coronavirus twice, and saw my work pool shrink from 70 foreign workers to 20. Many were homesick and frustrated and my employer had to let them go.