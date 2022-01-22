What to do when you have Covid-19

PROTOCOL 1

For those who have Covid-19 and have symptoms. These include higher-risk patients or those with significant symptoms.

• See a doctor to get tested

• If you test positive, go home and self-isolate

• Wait for further instructions from the Health Ministry

• Patients who are recovering well and whose symptoms have improved, can also transit to protocol 2.

PROTOCOL 2

For those who tested positive on an antigen rapid test and have mild or no symptoms. It will now include children aged five to 11, regardless of their vaccination status.

• Self-isolate for at least 72 hours

• Test yourself at the end of this time period

• If you test negative, you can go back to normal life

• If you test positive, test yourself every day until you test negative

• See a doctor if you develop symptoms, such as high fever or breathlessness, at any time during your self-isolation