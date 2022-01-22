What to do when you have Covid-19

Updated
Published
4 min ago

PROTOCOL 1

For those who have Covid-19 and have symptoms. These include higher-risk patients or those with significant symptoms.

 • See a doctor to get tested

 • If you test positive, go home and self-isolate

 • Wait for further instructions from the Health Ministry

 • Patients who are recovering well and whose symptoms have improved, can also transit to protocol 2.

PROTOCOL 2

For those who tested positive on an antigen rapid test and have mild or no symptoms. It will now include children aged five to 11, regardless of their vaccination status.

 • Self-isolate for at least 72 hours

 • Test yourself at the end of this time period

 • If you test negative, you can go back to normal life

 • If you test positive, test yourself every day until you test negative

 • See a doctor if you develop symptoms, such as high fever or breathlessness, at any time during your self-isolation

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2022, with the headline What to do when you have Covid-19. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top