What to do when you have Covid-19

PROTOCOL 1
For those who have Covid-19 and have symptoms. These include higher-risk patients or those with significant symptoms.
• See a doctor to get tested
• If you test positive, go home and self-isolate
• Wait for further instructions from the Health Ministry
• Patients who are recovering well and whose symptoms have improved, can also transit to protocol 2.
PROTOCOL 2
For those who tested positive on an antigen rapid test and have mild or no symptoms. It will now include children aged five to 11, regardless of their vaccination status.
• Self-isolate for at least 72 hours
• Test yourself at the end of this time period
• If you test negative, you can go back to normal life
• If you test positive, test yourself every day until you test negative
• See a doctor if you develop symptoms, such as high fever or breathlessness, at any time during your self-isolation