What the agreements inked by Singapore and Indonesia cover

At the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing and exchange of three agreements as well as an exchange of letters undertaking to bring them into force at the same time. The Straits Times looks at details of these pacts and what they cover, as well as four other agreements inked by both countries to coincide with the annual retreat.

FLIGHT INFORMATION REGION AGREEMENT

Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to realign the boundary between the Jakarta flight information region (FIR) and the Singapore FIR to be generally in accordance with Indonesia's territorial boundaries.

As part of the pact, Indonesia will delegate to Singapore the provision of air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR for 25 years.

This period can be extended by mutual consent if both parties find it beneficial to do so.

The agreement also gives assurance that Changi Airport is able to operate efficiently and safely, and to function as an important international airport that is able to grow in the long term.

The FIR agreement takes into account International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules and regulations, and will be submitted for approval to the ICAO in accordance with an agreed procedure.

EXTRADITION TREATY

Singapore and Indonesia will grant extradition - the handover of individuals wanted for a crime in the other country - for a comprehensive list of extraditable offences covered by the treaty.

They will do so in accordance with the laws of both countries and subject to the requisite safeguards and provisions in the treaty.

They can also extradite individuals wanted for crimes dating back 18 years.

The treaty is similar to the one both sides inked in 2007 but which was not able to be ratified.

The retroactive period was 15 years at the time.

JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN DEFENCE MINISTERS ON 2007 DCA AND IMPLEMENTING ARRANGEMENT

The Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) was initially signed in 2007 alongside the extradition treaty, but was not able to be ratified or implemented at the time.

The pact will strengthen the strategic relationship between both defence establishments, including in facilitating the discussion and oversight of new areas of defence cooperation.

It will also enhance cooperation and promote closer interaction between the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Indonesian National Defence Forces.

As part of the DCA, the SAF will continue to conduct military training and exercises in training areas in Indonesia, with full respect for Indonesia's sovereignty over its territory, including its archipelagic and territorial waters and its airspace, and in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The DCA and its implementing arrangement between both armed forces for the military training area in Indonesia will remain in force for 25 years.

MOU ON FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC COOPERATION

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) on financial and economic cooperation formalises the longstanding and multi-faceted cooperation between the finance ministries of both countries in areas such as Customs cooperation and fiscal policy.

It also allows for future partnership in emerging areas such as financial services, climate finance and the digital economy.

MOU ON BILATERAL PARTNERSHIP ON GREEN AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY DEVELOPMENT

The MOU between Singapore's Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Indonesia's Ministry of National Development Planning seeks to promote new opportunities for green growth.

Potential areas of collaboration include resource optimisation and recycling to address electronic, food and packaging waste, as well as potential private-sector projects and the sharing of expertise on waste management and green economy development.

MOU ON ENERGY COOPERATION

The MOU between Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will see both countries establish the Indonesia-Singapore Energy Workgroup.

It will serve as a formal platform for officials to discuss and work together in areas that include facilitating cross-border electricity trading, financing of low-carbon energy infrastructure, and the development of new and emerging technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT

The agreement between Singapore's Ministry of Education and Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology formalises regular exchanges between educators and youth, including in vocational education.

It also expands opportunities for Singaporean and Indonesian students to take part in exchanges and internships to deepen their understanding of each other's country and better engage with the region.

Over the next few years, up to 500 Indonesian school leaders will attend training workshops by NIE International and be attached to Singapore schools.

Both ministries will also launch a youth mobility agreement for up to 300 undergraduates and recent graduates each year to embark on internships with companies in the two countries, for up to six months.