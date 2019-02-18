What should you see before the Selling Dreams exhibition ends?

The Selling Dreams: Early Advertising in Singapore exhibition has been at the level 10 gallery of the National Library Building for the past five months and will end on Feb 24.

Fittingly modelled after a departmental store, it features advertising materials from the 1830s to 1960s in the National Library collection, reflecting the hopes, dreams and aspirations of society over the years.

This exhibition features advertising material from the National Library’s rich Singapore and Southeast Asia collection, many of which are being showcased for the first time.

Highlights include ornate advertisements featuring a medical office back in the 1930s, vintage movie posters of the 1960s, and even a 1970 promotion for iconic supermarket chain Cold Storage.

To accompany this exhibition, the National Library has hosted a variety of programmes, including monthly talks and workshops by veterans, academics and professionals from the advertising industry, monthly guided tours of the exhibition by curators, as well as guided tours by volunteer docents twice a month.

Members of the public can sign up for these activities at the eKiosks at public libraries or via the GoLibrary portal. Admission is free.

Be sure to catch it before it ends!