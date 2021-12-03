What should I do if I encounter a peacock?

A three-year-old girl required stitches on her face after she was attacked by a pet peacock in Serangoon on Sunday.

Peafowl - male peacocks and female peahens - can be aggressive, especially during the mating season. Attacks, mostly on young children, have been recorded around the world.

When do peafowl attack and what should you do when encountering one? The Straits Times has the answers.

Q: Why and when do peafowl attack?

A: According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services Department, peafowl make much more noise than usual during the mating season, which begins in early spring and lasts through the summer in places with temperate climates, and can be more aggressive and territorial during that time.

They are also known to be obsessed with food and can become aggressive when offered some.

Peafowl have been spotted attacking their own reflections on vehicles and damaging them by pecking at and scratching them.

Q: Do peafowl attack only young children?

A: Most peafowl attacks recorded have been on young children, although one attack on an adult in 1997 resulted in his death.

Several attacks involving children have been reported in the United States.

In July 2006, a toddler was attacked by a free-ranging peacock at the Oregon Zoo and suffered scratches, according to wildlife charity Born Free USA.

A three-year-old boy was wounded by a peacock in June 2010 at the Denver Zoo, while a two-year-old girl received stitches after being attacked by a peacock at the Albuquerque Zoo in May 2013, reported the Associated Press.

It also reported that a three-year-old boy needed 14 stitches in June 2015 after being attacked by a peacock at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

Q: What should I do when encountering wild peafowl?

A: Do not feed them as this can cause unsustainable population growth, a change in the wild peafowl's behaviour and also harm the animals' health.

Observing them from a safe distance, in a respectful manner, is advised. Avoid flash photography.

Home owners trying to keep peafowl off their property should remove leftover food, including pet feed, from open areas.

Motion-sensor sprinklers can also help to repel peafowl, which do not like water.