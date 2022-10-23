What’s hot at COP27

Leaders from almost 200 nations will gather in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm-el-Sheikh from Nov 6 to 18 to hammer out details of how countries can take climate action under the Paris Agreement. Audrey Tan, David Fogarty and Cheryl Tan highlight six key issues that will be discussed at COP27, this year’s United Nations climate change conference.

Mitigation work plan

What it is:

Mitigation, or efforts to cut planet-warming greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, is a key prong of climate action. An example includes swopping fossil fuels for renewable energy. At COP26, countries agreed to establish a work programme – which is UN parlance for a planned series of activities over a certain period – to help countries set more ambitious climate targets and implement strategies to achieve them over the next decade.

Why is it important?

The sixth assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was released in full in April 2022, had highlighted the urgency of taking action to avert the harshest impacts of climate change.

In 2022, a spate of extreme weather events around the world – from floods to heatwaves – also highlighted the extent of the problem.

Key issues to be discussed:

Details of this mitigation work programme are expected to be worked out at COP27, including how long it will be and who will be in charge.

Negotiators are also expected to discuss its scope, for example, which topics, sectors or measures it should focus on.

The output of the work programme – whether in the form of reports or recommendations – will also need to be decided. This can be tricky as some countries may view recommendations as being more prescriptive than reports and consider this an infringement on their sovereignty.

Climate finance

What it is:

This refers to funding that should be channelled to poorer nations to help them cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change impacts that may be more severe and frequent.

Why is it important?

Many developing nations are facing mounting debts, made worse by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising oil prices in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Climate finance can help reduce the burden they face and help them meet their net-zero targets.

Key issues to be discussed:

Poorer nations want wealthier countries to make good on their pledge from over a decade ago to channel US$100 billion (S$135 billion) per year by 2020 to green their economies and help them adapt to climate change.

Adaptation