What move means for S'pore travellers

Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without quarantine.

Visitors will be required to undergo pre-departure tests and on-arrival tests 24 hours after arrival. This includes Singaporeans, who, like other visitors, will need to download the MySejahtera contact tracing app and fill up a predeparture travel form to enter Malaysia.

Q: Can I currently travel to Malaysia without quarantine?

A: Yes, but this was already possible before Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's announcement yesterday. Singapore and Malaysia already have vaccinated travel lanes by air and land. By January, about 100,000 people had already entered Singapore using the lanes. Many more have also travelled to Malaysia.

Q: What does Malaysia's recent announcement mean? Can I return to Singapore, also quarantine free?

A: The latest announcement by the Malaysian authorities theoretically removes the cap on the number of Singapore travellers who can enter Malaysia, from April 1.

But the existing cap on the number of travellers who can enter Singapore quarantine-free remains for now.

In effect, this means that while Singaporeans can travel to Malaysia without the previous Covid-19 restrictions, they may not be able to do so on the way home.

Singapore still maintains its decision to let those travelling from Malaysia be exempt from quarantine only if they do so via the VTL scheme, which remains capped - at 4,320 both ways each day by bus, while the cap for air VTL for individual countries has not been disclosed.

There is no cap on non-VTL flights. Those who do not use the VTL scheme will have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice.

Q: Can I drive into Malaysia from April 1?

A: Malaysia has not made clear its plans on whether the Causeway will be reopened for quarantine-free entry to private drivers, with current arrangements before April 1 still subject to the land VTL scheme.

Today, travellers can make the trip overland only if they book bus tickets on either Transtar or Causeway Link.

The Singapore authorities have also not made further announcements on the matter.

Again, this means that even if people could drive from Singapore to Malaysia, they would not be able to drive their cars back to Singapore without having to serve a stay-home notice.