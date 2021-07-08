What keeps her going: Being appreciated by patients

When Ms Fu Yongxin was a nurse in the intensive care unit some 16 years ago, she witnessed a couple make the difficult decision of whether to take their son off life support after he was found to be brain dead.

Ms Fu, now a 39-year-old nurse manager at the National University Hospital, recalled that he was a national serviceman who had collapsed during training.

She was devastated when the parents eventually decided to take the young man off life support. But she recognised the factors involved in such a decision and threw herself anew into giving her best to all her patients.

"It was when I was starting out in my career, so the incident left an impression on me," she told The Straits Times yesterday.

"If anything, I learnt to appreciate life a lot more and I became more emotionally resilient."

Ms Fu was one of the 125 nurses presented with the Nurses' Merit Award yesterday for her "noteworthy and exceptional performance" and for "raising the nursing profession".

Ms Fu now works as a nurse manager in the general cardiac ward. She also helps to guide and train younger nurses.

She told ST that she was "very excited" about receiving the award, and is glad to have her hard work recognised. She added that receiving appreciation from her patients continues to be her source of strength.