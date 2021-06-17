What it should have been

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Yesterday's report, "Ex-Supreme Court judge Goh Joon Seng dies at age 86", had used a picture which wrongly identified Justice Tay Yong Kwang as Mr Goh Joon Seng. We are sorry for the error.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 17, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Subscribe
