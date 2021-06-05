What it should have been

  • Published
    1 hour ago

In Thursday's report, "Students devise tech solutions to help people with disabilities", we said that the team tapped a US$3.3 million (S$4.4 million) grant from Engineering Good and the Asia Foundation's Go Digital Asean initiative. This is incorrect. The Tech for Good Innovation Challenge is part of the Go Digital Asean initiative, launched by the Asean Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and The Asia Foundation, and supported by a US$3.3 million grant from Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google. The photo of the National Junior College students was also wrongly captioned. The student on the far left was Sindhura Rajiv Jain, and the one on the far right was Deenadayalan Amirthaa. We are sorry for the errors.

