In Thursday's report, "Students devise tech solutions to help people with disabilities", we said that the team tapped a US$3.3 million (S$4.4 million) grant from Engineering Good and the Asia Foundation's Go Digital Asean initiative. This is incorrect. The Tech for Good Innovation Challenge is part of the Go Digital Asean initiative, launched by the Asean Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and The Asia Foundation, and supported by a US$3.3 million grant from Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google. The photo of the National Junior College students was also wrongly captioned. The student on the far left was Sindhura Rajiv Jain, and the one on the far right was Deenadayalan Amirthaa. We are sorry for the errors.
What it should have been
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 05, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Subscribe