What it should have been

  • Published
    1 hour ago

In Monday's report, "Trying to break the cycle of family violence", we said that a recent internal government study found that of the 831 individuals who had filed for a personal protection order (PPO), three-quarters - 630 - had the same order made against them later in life. This is incorrect.

About 11 per cent of the 831 had the same order made against them later in life, as at July 2017. There were 630 individuals who had a PPO made against them, but they are not a full subset of the 831. We are sorry for the error.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Subscribe
Topics: 