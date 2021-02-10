What it should have been

In Monday's report, "Trying to break the cycle of family violence", we said that a recent internal government study found that of the 831 individuals who had filed for a personal protection order (PPO), three-quarters - 630 - had the same order made against them later in life. This is incorrect.

About 11 per cent of the 831 had the same order made against them later in life, as at July 2017. There were 630 individuals who had a PPO made against them, but they are not a full subset of the 831. We are sorry for the error.