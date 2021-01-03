What it should have been

  • Published
    48 min ago

A report yesterday had the headline "S'pore, Malaysia terminate high-speed rail project". Malaysia had in fact allowed the project's agreement to lapse, resulting in its termination.

We are sorry for the error.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 03, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'.
