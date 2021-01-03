What it should have been

Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards, including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A report yesterday had the headline "S'pore, Malaysia terminate high-speed rail project". Malaysia had in fact allowed the project's agreement to lapse, resulting in its termination.
We are sorry for the error.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.